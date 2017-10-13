JSU Photography Exhibit, MSU Entrepreneurship Research Honor and UMMC Telehealth Center of Excellence

Jackson State University is partnering with WJSU and the Mississippi Museum of Art to present "The Beauty of Cancer," a photography exhibit that features 20 breast-cancer survivors in various stages of treatment. The exhibition opened Thursday, Oct. 12, and will run through Oct. 29.

The Mississippi State Department of Health's http://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/41,380,103.html website says that more than 400 women in Mississippi die from breast cancer each year, and doctors will diagnose about 2,050 cases in the state in 2017. Mississippi is also one of 10 states with the lowest breast cancer-screening rate for older women, as more than a quarter of Mississippi women do not receive regular screenings.

"The Beauty of Cancer" is part of the museum's the "Art in Us All: Community Exhibition Series," which allows Mississippi nonprofits or social-service organizations to showcase art that their constituents have created. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, visit call 601-960-1515 or visit msmuseumart.org.

MSU Ranked Among Top 10 Entrepreneurship Research Centers

The Journal of Small Business Management recently ranked Mississippi State University as No. 6 among the top 10 global institutions for entrepreneurship research in an article titled "Contributing Forces in Entrepreneurship Research: A Global Citation Analysis." The same article names James J. Chrisman, head of MSU's Department of Management and Information Systems, as the sixth biggest individual contributor to entrepreneurship research in the world. The journal based its rankings on a study that examined more than 2,100 entrepreneurship articles that leading journals published from 2002 through 2013, measuring citations per article and other citation analyses.

Chrisman, who also leads MSU's Center of Family Enterprise Research, has been with the university since 2002 and has led the CFER since 2007 and the Department of Management and Information Systems since 2013. The CFER researches family-owned businesses and gives the results to Mississippi businesses through academic journals and presentations at the university to help improve their management and performance.

"We look at things that influence how family businesses behave in terms of (things like) strategy, human resources and investment policy, growth and profitability," Chrisman told the Jackson Free Press. "For example, we might look at how the resources available to family-owned businesses compare to non-family-owned businesses, and to each other, in order to help family businesses plan investments better."

Chrisman said that he found out about his and MSU's designation last week after receiving a copy of the Journal of Small Business Management article from a friend.

"I was happy to have my work recognized in an objective manner rather than in some kind of popularity contest," Chrisman said. "I'm glad to see that the university ranks so high after working hard to build a research program here for a long time, because building it was an effort that involved everyone, not just one person."

The Center of Family Enterprise Research has also been listed among the best family research centers in the world in Family Business Review, Chinese Economic Quarterly and the Handbook of Research on Family Business.

For more information on MSU's College of Business, visit business.msstate.edu.

UMMC Designated as Telehealth Center of Excellence

The federal Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, designated UMMC as a Telehealth Center of Excellence during an Oct. 5 news conference in Washington, D.C. The designation is the agency's top award for programs at public academic medical centers and brings with it an initial $600,000 in funding with the opportunity for an additional $2 million over two years.

UMMC's Center for Telehealth remotely connects patients and caregivers to health-care providers through video calls and other interactive tools. Telehealth services cover urgent care, trauma, mental health, dermatology, cardiology, infectious diseases, Alzheimer's and dementia care, and pediatric areas such as concussion evaluation, neurology, psychiatry, genetics and urology.

The center also recently debuted its "UMMC 2 You" online minor medical care program, which it offers throughout Mississippi to those on the state employee insurance plan and their families. The center also offers the program through select schools and companies.