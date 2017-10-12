Welty Library Set to Re-open Monday

— The Eudora Welty Library in downtown Jackson will re-open on Monday, after state and city officials inspected the building today. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said the first floor of the building can re-open to the public.

The Eudora Welty Library will re-open on Monday at 9 a.m., Ellen McLean with the Jackson-Hinds Library System, told the Jackson Free Press. Library staff previously working at the Eudora Welty Library dispersed to other branches of the system when it closed last week, and McLean said on Monday the staff will be able to re-assemble and open the State Street branch.

Patrons will only be allowed on the first floor, Chaney said, and at least one fireguard needs to be present while the building is open. Chaney thanked City of Jackson officials and Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba for their help on the inspection.

Chaney said he is unsure if the sprinkler system can be repaired. The Eudora Welty library is housed in a building built in the 1940s, and consequently is in need of multiple repairs.

“The building is in bad shape,” Chaney said.

New hours for Eudora Welty Library on State Street are:

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Email state reporter Arielle Dreher at arielle@jacksonfreepress.com.