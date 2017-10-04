Eventful Eating

BBQ on the Boulevard, Oct. 7, Clinton Plaza Shopping Center (224 Clinton Blvd., Clinton)

If you love barbecue, this is the event for you. Churches, organizations, businesses and restaurants will compete to see who makes the best barbecue in town. The event, which is $5, will also have live music and children's activities. BBQ on the Boulevard is Saturday, Oct. 7, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit mainstreetclintonms.com.

Burgers & Blues Stands With Ashley Lewis, Oct. 7, Burgers & Blues (1060 E. County Line Road, Ridgeland)

Cancer treatment is expensive, but having a community behind you can help. Burgers & Blues General Manager Ashley Lewis is undergoing chemotherapy for stage 3 breast cancer, so the restaurant is throwing a fundraising event to aid her and her family in the expenses. The event, which is from noon to 9 p.m., will have a hot dog-eating contest, cornhole tournament, music, silent auction, raffles and more. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

An Evening in Tuscany, Oct. 8, The Chapel at Livingston (116 Livingston Church Road, Flora)

The Mississippi Opera Guild's latest fundraiser combines celebrity sightings and fine dining. "An Evening in Tuscany" features dinner from County Seat head chef Jeremy Enfinger and Katie Dixon, who was a finalist on season seven of Food Network's "MasterChef." Dixon also recently opened her own restaurant, The Birdhouse Cafe, in Hattiesburg. The event is $150 per person, and includes a silent auction, wine bar and live entertainment. For more information, visit msopera.org.