Swell-O-Phonic, Little Bluestem Farm and Mantle. Co.working

Swell-O-Phonic (2906 N. State St., Suite 103) is renovating this week and is temporarily moving all of its stock and operations into The Wonder Lab downstairs. The store is offering 40 to 80 percent off its inventory until Monday, March 13, and also has a special sales tent outside the building, featuring men's and women's clothing and shoes for $25. The store is maintaining normal business hours during the renovations and will move back upstairs after the renovations are completed, which is expected to be that Monday.

"We're changing everything about Swell-O-Phonic with these renovations," employee Paige Adoue said. "We're getting new floors and carpet, moving the skate area and T-shirt sections. Even whole walls have been removed. The store's going to look like it never has before after this week."

In related news, Ron Chane, who owns of Swell-O-Phonic, Studio Chane and The Wonder Lab, recently announced that he has withdrawn from operating the monthly Fondren's First Thursday event series. Chane's announcement came in the form of a post on his Facebook page.

For more information, call 601-981-3547 or visit chane.com.

Little Bluestem Farm Offers Flowers for Weddings

Beth Foose, a priest at Grace Episcopal Church in Canton, decided to turn her gardening hobby into a family-run business last year and started Little Bluestem Farm (5476 Forest Grove Road, Carthage). Foose grows flowers using safe and sustainable methods, such as crop rotation and physical weed and pest control, uses organic products and methods, and doesn't use a greenhouse.

This year, Foose has taken part in a wedding floral design workshop at Mississippi State University and an online class to expand Little Bluestem Farm's services to weddings and other special events. Foose expects the service to be running by May.

"This seemed like a natural next step for the business," Foose told the Jackson Free Press. "We'd like to appeal to brides looking for locally and organically grown flowers, and expect to be able to offer prices under $500 for wedding arrangements."

Little Bluestem also started a new community-supported agriculture, or CSA, program last year that offers subscribers cut flowers over several months with once-a-week pickup. CSA participants can purchase a half share for every-other-week delivery at half cost and shares come in three sizes: posey, bouquet or bucket. Little Bluestem will also start operating a flower cart this year in the Fondren Corner building (2906 N. State St.) on Mondays and Fridays.

For more information on Little Bluestem Farm, CSA memberships or wedding flower arrangements, call 662-571-3413, visit littlebluestemfarm.com or email littlebluestemfarmms@gmail.com. Follow the farm on Instagram @littlebluestemfarm. Also check out JFP's previous story on Little Bluestem Farm here.

Mantle. Launches Series E and Sandbox Live

Mantle. Co.working—a co-working space in the Duling Hall building (622 Duling Ave.) that brings solo entrepreneurs, creatives and small teams together in one location to promote an exchange of ideas—recently launched "Series E," which is a series of educational startup courses featuring local professionals.

Series E courses will cover topics such as marketing, finance, culture, productivity, coding and development. Events take place on the first and third Wednesday of each month except December. The first course featured Mantle. founder Christopher Lomax and took place on March 1. Software consultant J.C. Hiatt will lead the second course on March 15 and the third on April 5.

Series E events are $5 to attend and feature craft beer and appetizers. Mantle. will stream Series E courses on its Facebook page and will also archive the courses online at education.sandboxlive.io.

Mantle. is also hosting a technology, music and film conference and festival called Sandbox Live at Duling Hall on March 31 and April 1. Sandbox Live will feature local tech speakers, panels, live music, movies and more. All-access passes to the event are $20 for normal admission or $50 for admission plus food and drinks at the event. Use the promo code "jxntech" on Mantle.'s website to get 20 percent off. Learn more at sandboxlive.io.

Learn more about Series E or sign up to teach a session at growatmantle.com/series-e.