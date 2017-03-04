Nissan Accused of Wrongly Blocking Union Activity at Plant

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The United Auto Workers union charges that Nissan Motor Co. broke federal labor law less than two days before a Mississippi rally where U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to speak in favor of unionization.
The UAW says that on Thursday, a company security guard wrongfully stopped workers from handing out literature and asking fellow employees to authorize a union vote outside a gate of the Canton plant.
Nissan spokesman Brian Brockman says the company is investigating but isn't sure yet what happened at the 6,400-worker complex.
Sanders, a Vermont independent, tells The Associated Press in a phone interview that he's coming to Mississippi on Saturday to support pro-union workers, saying he admires their courage.
Although Nissan opposes a union, Brockman says the choice ultimately belongs to workers.
