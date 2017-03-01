Sweetness Fest Takes a Run Against Obesity

Sweetness Fest organizers hope that only one thing gets bigger in the event's fight against obesity: participation.

Seneca Wilson, director of the Jackson State University Recreation Complex at the Walter Payton Center, hopes 700 folks turn out for event's 5K run and walk and more.

"That's my goal," he says. "... Hopefully, they'll come, and even if they don't run this year, maybe they can next year."

The event, which is on April 1, tackles one of Mississippi's leading health concerns, obesity, with community, camaraderie and activity.

"We're trying to promote healthy lifestyles here," by energizing JSU faculty, staff and the surrounding community to be more active, Wilson says.

Sweetness Fest includes a 5K run and walk at 8 a.m., Fun Run at 10 a.m., and the Sweetness Jam at the Walter Payton Center, which will have activities and live music from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The money raised at the event goes to scholarships for Camp Tiger Tails, which keeps kids active over the summer, and does educational programs for them.

"I would like the community and the JSU community to come together and just uplift the city and educate them on being healthy," Wilson says. "I think we all need it."

For more information, visit jsums.edu.