Lumumba Inauguration Festivities Begin This Week

— Chokwe Antar Lumumba will take the mayoral office on Monday, July 3. The new city administration has planned several community activities ahead of the inauguration, which begin this weekend at Smith Park in downtown Jackson. Lumumba will be sworn in as mayor at the Jackson Convention Center on July 3.

Kick-Off Jam

Friday, June 30, 2017

11 AM to 3 PM

Smith Park

This party in the park is set to include live entertainment and free food for the whole family.

Community Unity Park Rallies

Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2, 2017

The incoming Lumumba administration has scheduled four community park rallies this weekend. Read below to find a rally near you.

Saturday, July 1

11 AM to 2 PM

Vergy P. Middleton Park on N Flag Chapel Road

3 PM to 7 PM

Jamie Fowler Boyll Park on Lakeland Drive

Sunday, July 2

12 PM to 3PM

Westside Park

3 PM to 6 PM

Battlefield Park on W Porter Street

Inauguration Day

Monday, July 3

Inaugural Prayer Service/Breakfast

Grace Inspirations Church

1110 Grand Ave.

7:30 AM

Oath of Office Ceremony

Jackson Convention Complex

11 AM

Unity Ball

Jackson Convention Complex

7 PM to 11 PM

The ball is a formal event open to adults only.

These events are open to all Jackson residents.