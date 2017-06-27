Lumumba Inauguration Festivities Begin This Week

JACKSON — Chokwe Antar Lumumba will take the mayoral office on Monday, July 3. The new city administration has planned several community activities ahead of the inauguration, which begin this weekend at Smith Park in downtown Jackson. Lumumba will be sworn in as mayor at the Jackson Convention Center on July 3.
Kick-Off Jam
Friday, June 30, 2017
11 AM to 3 PM
Smith Park
This party in the park is set to include live entertainment and free food for the whole family.
Community Unity Park Rallies
Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2, 2017
The incoming Lumumba administration has scheduled four community park rallies this weekend. Read below to find a rally near you.
Saturday, July 1
11 AM to 2 PM
Vergy P. Middleton Park on N Flag Chapel Road
3 PM to 7 PM
Jamie Fowler Boyll Park on Lakeland Drive
Sunday, July 2
12 PM to 3PM
Westside Park
3 PM to 6 PM
Battlefield Park on W Porter Street
Inauguration Day
Monday, July 3
Inaugural Prayer Service/Breakfast
Grace Inspirations Church
1110 Grand Ave.
7:30 AM
Oath of Office Ceremony
Jackson Convention Complex
11 AM
Unity Ball
Jackson Convention Complex
7 PM to 11 PM
The ball is a formal event open to adults only.
These events are open to all Jackson residents.
