Residents to Vote on Additional Funds for Hinds County School District

— Hinds County voters will vote this August for additional funds to improve schools in the Hinds County School District.

Voters will decide on a school bond for additional funds to improve Bolton Edwards, Byram Middle, Gary Road Elementary, Gary Road Intermediate, Raymond Elementary, Raymond High, Terry High and Utica schools. The funds will also cover other buildings throughout the district.

The following voter precincts are included, a press statement says: Byram 1, Byram 2, Byram 3, Old Byram, Bolton, Brownsville, Dry Grove, Cayuga, Edwards, Raymond 1 & 2, Utica 1 & 2, Chapel Hill, Terry 1 & 2, Springridge, Learned and St. Thomas.

Voters must register by the July 14 deadline to participate in the upcoming election. Residents can access the voter registration form on the Secretary of State's website and at any Hinds County courthouse.

The referendum is Aug. 15. Residents who will be unavailable can submit an absentee ballot at the Hinds County Courthouse.

Email city reporting intern William H. Kelly III at william@jacksonfreepress.com.