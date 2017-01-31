New Businesses at Metrocenter Mall and The District at Eastover

The Metrocenter Mall (3645 Highway 80) welcomed two new businesses on Jan. 20 with the grand openings of Awakened Academy-Early Learning Center and Inflatable Kingdom Kidz Zone.

Awakened Academy is located in a 10,300-square-foot space at the east end of the mall's upper level, and Inflatable Kingdom occupies 6,700 square feet on the lower level near the center court.

Brian Sparrow, owner of Inflatable Kingdom, opened his party-rental business in 2008 after he graduated from Belhaven University with a bachelor's degree in business management.

"This was a business plan I came up with in college that started out when I drew the concept out of a hat as part of a class project," Sparrow said. "It wasn't something I had ever considered before, but as I researched it, I found myself thinking that this was something I could enjoy doing all the time, and it's grown and grown over the years ever since."

Sparrow has been running the business out of his home, renting out inflatable bounce castles for children's parties around the Jackson metro area. With the opening of the Metrocenter space, Sparrow is now moving all his operations into the mall. In addition to hosting rental services, the business will offer separate bouncers for toddlers and older children as well as obstacle courses, slides, two party rooms, snacks and video games.

"This new facility gives us the chance to host birthday parties and family events even during winter," Sparrow said. "Now, families in Jackson have a place for their kids to enjoy our bouncers come rain, sleet or snow all throughout the year."

Inflatable Kingdom Kidz Zone is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. For information or rentals, call 769-218-2630 or visit inflatable-kingdom.com.

Awakened Academy-Early Learning Center, a nonprofit preschool for children ages six weeks to 5 years old, opened in November 2016. The school follows the Mississippi Department of Education's 3-year-old and 4-year-old early learning standards, a pre-kindergarten education model that the department uses to determine whether children have met benchmarks in speech, math and literacy by a certain age.

"We've been well-received in the Jackson metro since we opened a few months ago and are pleased to see that," Awakened Academy headmaster Cedric Buckley said. "What we want to accomplish here is to provide a much-needed additional option for parents looking for affordable, quality and accountable early learning for their children. We're excited to be opening a new location in a part of Jackson that's been undergoing a fair amount of revitalization."

The facility is equipped to handle up to 129 students. Awakened Academy is also partnering with Jackson State University and Hinds Community College to offer internships to early-education majors at both schools.

The school is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and also offers extended care from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for parents working multiple jobs or attending college. For more information, call 601-345-1228, visit awakened-ms.org or find the school's Facebook page.

New Businesses at The District at Eastover

The District at Eastover (1250 Eastover Drive), a multi-use development in northeast Jackson, recently announced four new businesses that will open in the coming months, including two restaurants, a physiology clinic and a fitness center.

Cantina Laredo, a restaurant that presents a modern twist on Mexican cuisine, will open in Eastover's District Green this summer. The restaurant will feature a large dining patio with an outdoor fireplace among other amenities. The menu will feature items such as chipotle chicken, roasted stuffed peppers, tortilla soup, taco salad, fajitas, grilled fish and specialty margaritas.

Australia-native Gary Cunningham founded Results Physiotherapy, a national physical-therapy company, in 1996 alongside a group of partners that included Olympic swimmer Tracy Caulkins. Results Physiotherapy clinics offer treatments for running and sports-related injuries; post-surgical treatment; sports medicine; hands-on treatment for neck, shoulder, hip, back and foot pain; treatments for knee or ankle dysfunction; and treatments for headaches, knee sprains, tendonitis, arthritis, vertigo and more.

Freshii is a restaurant franchise dedicated to using entirely fresh ingredients with nothing fried or frozen. John Newcomb opened Mississippi's first Freshii (748 MacKenzie Lane, Flowood) last year and also owns the new Eastover location. Freshii's menu includes items such as wraps, yogurt, salads, smoothies, burritos, and vegetable and fruit juices. Customers can create their own custom orders from any ingredient, even with dishes such as soup.

Orangetheory Fitness is a training and workout facility that specializes in what it calls excess post-exercise oxygen consumption. It involves a 60-minute workout broken into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training, and features endurance, strength and power exercises using treadmills, rowing machines, suspension training and free weights. Orangetheory Fitness workouts also involve heart-rate-monitored training designed to keep heart rates in a target zone that stimulates metabolism and increases energy.

Last year, The District at Eastover also opened new branch locations for Origin Bank and BankPlus. Origin opened its newest banking center in The District in November 2016, and Bankplus is scheduled to open its new location by April 2017. The District announced in a release that new women's fashion and home decor stores will also open sometime this year.

For more information, call 601-914-0800 or visit thedistrictateastover.com.