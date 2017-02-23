Senate Panel Kills Bill to Limit Powers of Attorney General

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Senate committee is killing a bill to limit the powers of the Democratic attorney general.

Judiciary A Committee members on Thursday set aside House Bill 555 .

Committee Chairman Sean Tindell, a Gulfport Republican, says it's "pretty much dead" for the 2017 session.

The bill would require the attorney general to receive permission from a three-member board before filing any lawsuit that might have at least a $250,000 award. Board members would be the governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state.

Currently, that would force the lone Democrat in statewide office to seek permission from Republicans.

Supporters of Attorney General Jim Hood say his lawsuits have brought hundreds of millions of dollars to the state. Critics say he financially aids political allies by hiring them to file suits.