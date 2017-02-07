 Bill on Internet Taxes Advances to Mississippi Senate | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Rep. Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, authored House Bill 480

Rep. Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, authored House Bill 480 Photo by Imani Khayyam.

By The Associated Press Tuesday, February 7, 2017 6 a.m. CST
0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House has removed a procedural hold on a bill to enforce tax collections on items sold over the internet.

House Bill 480 will move to the Senate for more work.

It is an effort to formalize the collection of sales taxes from Amazon.com and others that sell goods to Mississippians from outside the state. Revenue would be set aside for road and bridge work.

The bill originally passed the House last Wednesday but was held for the possibility of more debate. On Thursday, a House chairman tried to remove that hold, but opponents blocked him.

On Monday, House members voted 69-46 to remove the hold and send the bill to the Senate. At least 58 votes were needed.

