Early Voting Bill Advances but Could be Blocked Later

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A bill advancing at the Mississippi Capitol would give voters easier and earlier access to the ballot.

But, it is expected to face opposition.

The House voted 113-8 on Wednesday to pass House Bill 228 , which would allow no-excuses, in-person early voting, starting 14 days before an election. Such access is allowed in several other states.

Current state law only lets people vote early if they will be out of town on Election Day.

The bill moves to the Senate for more debate. Senate Elections Committee Chairwoman Sally Doty, a Republican from Brookhaven, has said she is against the proposal.