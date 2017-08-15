Mississippi Photographers at Fischer Galleries, Kendra Scott and Jackson Eye Associates

Fischer Galleries, in conjunction with Lemuria Books, will host opening receptions and book signings for two famous Mississippi photographers on Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18.

Kosciusko native Jack Spencer, whose work is featured in major public collections such as the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston and the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans, will be in Fischer Galleries’ loft space (Dickies Building, 736 S. President St.) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 17. Spencer will discuss his work and sign copies of his new art book, “This Land: An American Portrait,” which Lemuria will be selling at the event,

“The pieces in ‘This Land’ are a wonderful cross-section of small towns Jack Spencer traveled to over several years after the 9-11 attacks,” Fischer Galleries owner Marcy Fischer Nessel told the Jackson Free Press. “There will be several pieces on Mississippi on display at the show and from other states as well. The book is about how growing up in the Deep South affected Spencer, what he took away from it and how it translated to his work.”

The opening reception for Vicksburg native Bill Ferris will take place on Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fischer Galleries’ event space above Underground 119 (119 S. President St.). Ferris is the Joel R. Williamson Eminent Professor of History at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a former chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibit will feature 45 prints from his book, “The South in Color,” which contains color photographs of everyday life in Mississippi that Ferris took in the ’60s and ’70s. Lemuria will have copies of the book for sale, which Ferris will sign.

Spencer and Ferris will also both take part in the upcoming Mississippi Book Festival at the Mississippi State Capitol on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and will feature more than 150 authors, panel discussions, book signings, vendors, music, tours, food trucks and children’s activities. Spencer will be a panelist at the festival, and Ferris will be a moderator. For more information about the festival, visit msbookfestival.com.

For more information, call Fischer Galleries at 601-291-9115 or visit fischergalleries.com.

Kendra Scott Opens at Highland Village

Jewelry retailer Kendra Scott opened a new store in the Highland Village shopping center on July 14. The shop is located between Buffalo Peak Outfitters and lululemon athletica in the Promenade storefront, which underwent renovations last year in preparation for Kendra Scott’s opening.

The new 1,220-square-foot store will feature signature and seasonal jewelry collections, nail products, picture frames, jewelry stands, decorative boxes, home décor, gift cards and more. The store will also feature the Kendra Scott Color Bar, which allows shoppers to design their own jewelry via touch-screen display monitors and iPads with 26 gemstones and 23 jewelry silhouettes to choose from.

The store is planning an all-day grand opening celebration for Aug. 26. The event will feature a photo booth, free food from Deep South Pops, 4 Top Catering and Tito’s Tacos, and music from noon to 3 p.m. The store will give away gift cards for Red Square Clothing Company, The Nail Lounge and Babalu Tapas & Tacos, throughout the event, and 20 percent of sales for the day will go to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation.

Kendra Scott is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, call 601-812-5131 or visit highlandvillagems.com or kendrascott.com.

Jackson Eye Associates Opens New Madison Office

Jackson Eye Associates hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Aug. 10, in honor of its latest expansion in Madison.

JEA is currently the largest full-service ophthalmology practice in Mississippi. Ophthalmology deals with the anatomy, physiology and diseases of the eye, and primarily focuses on eye surgery and treatment.

JEA’s office at 401 Baptist Drive has relocated to Suite 201 to allow for an enlarged optical boutique, where customers can purchase glasses, and more space to accommodate its newest physician, Dr. Alex C. Whittington. The expansion also includes more physician services, including comprehensive eye exams, contact lens exams, cataract surgery, eyelid surgery, and Botox and dermal fillers.

Dr. John McVey, Dr. Ken Toler, Dr. Glenn Herrington and Dr. John Ford formed Jackson Eye Associates together in 1999. All four are all still with the practice today. JEA has clinics in Jackson, Clinton and Madison, each with ophthalmology services as well as an optical boutique.

The Madison clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit jacksoneye.com or find them on Facebook.