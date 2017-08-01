Mississippi Physician's Sentencing on Prison Bribery Delayed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sentencing has been delayed until at least September for a physician who pleaded guilty in May to bribing Mississippi's former corrections commissioner.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Jordan (JUR'-den) delayed Dr. Carl Reddix's hearing Tuesday, hours before its start. Defense lawyers won more time to argue about $1.27 million that prosecutors say Reddix should forfeit.

Reddix also faces up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

Evidence shows Reddix paid then-Commissioner Christopher Epps to secure prison medical contracts for his company, Health Assurance. Reddix paid Epps at least $170,000, with payments beginning at $6,000 monthly in 2012 and rising.

A Mississippi consultant pleaded guilty to passing Health Assurance bribes to a Harrison County official. An Alabama consultant pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about payments from Health Assurance.