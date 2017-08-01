Judge Again Rejects Bail for 1 of 3 Charged in Boy's Death

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge is still denying bail to one of three teenagers charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy.
Local media report that Madison County Circuit Judge Bill Chapman denied the request made Monday by 17-year-old Dwan Wakefield, who remains jailed.
Also still jailed without bail are 17-year-old D'Allen Washington and 19-year-old Byron McBride.
Kingston Frazier was asleep in his mother's car when it was stolen from a Jackson supermarket parking lot May 18. He was found shot dead on the rear floorboard hours later.
Lawyer Tom Fortner argued that Wakefield didn't participate in the death in a way meriting murder charges.
District Attorney Michael Guest has said a grand jury could consider reduced charges against Wakefield and Washington. Statements have named McBride as the shooter.
