JFP Q&A: Ward 6 Candidate Ernest E. Slaughter, Sr. (Democrat)

Name: Ernest E. Slaughter, Sr.

Age: 50

Job and Employer: Pastor of New Canney Creek M.B. Church

College(s) and degrees: St. Thomas Christian College Doctorate of Divinity

High school: Wingfield High School

Spouse (if applicable): Beatrice Slaughter

Children's names and age (optional):

Previous political office: None

1--Why does your ward/district need you specifically right now?

The Ward needs someone with a heart for the people, who will go to City Hall every day to fight for the things that matter to them like getting our streets paved, the future of their children, and feeling safe.

2--Provide one or two examples of when you have been an advocate for your district/ward in your personal or professional life. What was the result?

A lot of the Jackson Public School Bus Drivers live in Ward 6, they were discouraged with the previous Superintendent's decision to change their pay cycle from semi monthly to monthly pay. I stood with them, held meetings at my church, and became the spokesperson for the drivers as we protested this decision by the Superintendent. The end result was not only did the superintendent meet with us, but the bus drivers were given a raise, and converted back to semi monthly pay cycles.

3--In the past year or so, what was the most important vote in council affecting your district/ward. How would you have voted and why?

Furloughs. There are a lot of City Employees living in Ward 6. Some attend my church. To hear how the furloughs have affected their ability to buy medicine, groceries, or even put gas in their car are troubling. That is something I wouldn't have voted for.

4--What are the top three most pressing issues for your district/ward? Please provide potential solutions.

Potholes/Pave our streets: Our streets need to be a priority period! Crime: Community Policing which is to allocate police officers to particular areas of high crime based on data.

Abandoned properties: Partner with organizations like Habitat for Humanity to revitalize these properties, which in turn gives families an opportunity to be first time home buyers.

5--If you could propose one ordinance that would greatly improve the quality of life for people your district/ward, what would it be?

Property owners to keep their grass cut. As I talk to citizens of Ward 6 outside of potholes, I hear their frustration with getting property owners to keep their grass cut. One constituent talked about how every summer she has to fight off snakes, etc.. Because her neighbors don't keep their grass cut. She calls and report it and nothing is done. I would propose an ordinance saying that grass can't get above a certain height.

6--Too many young people in Jackson end up as suspects or victims of violent crime. What are your specific ideas to assist with city crime prevention that do not involve the police directly?

Mentorship programs like M2M, which provides leadership training, career counseling, tutoring, and mentoring opportunities.

Effective re-entry programs for our young people who may have been incarcerated before, to help them with conflict resolution skills, job training, life skills and mentorship.

7--Provide three examples of what you believe are the most critical improvements needed in the entire City of Jackson.

Budgeting our finances

Infrastructure

Education

8--What needs to happen to improve the city's infrastructure?

Our infrastructure needs should be our #1 priority

9--What experiences qualify you for this position?

I am a servant first and foremost. Who has a heart for people, and giving back to the community that helped raise me. Not only have I pastored New Canney Creek M.B. Church for over 23 years, I spend my time giving back in the ward as well. My church has adopted Oak Forest Elementary as the school we help, we also serve at Forest Hill Nursing Home, and hold a Back to School Festival for the youth annually on McCluer Rd.

10--What do you think needs to happen to improve public education in Jackson?

Proper funding, and all of us taking a collective stand and holding the administration accountable.

11--What do you about the One Lake project? Please detail any concerns.

I read that the One Lake project may have negative downstream effects, and that is a concern. Hopefully when the environmental impact study is made public in June that issue will be addressed.

12--How can city council and the mayoral administration, improve its relationship?

Understand that we are all here to serve the citizens of Jackson period! Remove our ego's and personal agendas and just take care of the people's business.