Sweet & Sauer, Innovate Mississippi, Fondren Renaissance and Else School of Management

Lauren Rhoades, a Denver native and owner of Sweet & Sauer, is hosting a grand opening for Sweet & Sauer Fermentation Kitchen on Thursday, April 27, at The Hatch in Midtown (126 Keener Ave.) from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rhoades' products include fermented foods such as sauerkraut, mustard, kimchi, which is a Korean dish made from fermented vegetables, and kombucha, which is a fermented tea beverage.

Sweet & Sauer's grand opening will feature fermented foods for guests to sample and to purchase, barbecue and southern food from Bessi Roo's food truck, and music from local singer-songwriter Becca Rose.

For more information, visit sweetandsauerjackson.com or find Sweet & Sauer on Facebook.

Innovate Mississippi Startup Weekend

Innovate Mississippi, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing innovation and technology-based economic development in the state, will be hosting the sixth annual Startup Weekend from April 21 to April 23 at downtown co-working space Coalesce (109 N. State St.).

Startup Weekends, which Google's startup initiative, Google for Entrepreneurs, holds around the world, are 54-hour events that bring together aspiring entrepreneurs, programmers, developers, graphic designers and other business-minded individuals for a weekend of company creation.

Entrepreneurs participating in the event pitch business ideas to the rest of their group, which votes on the most promising eight to 10 ideas. The group then divides into small teams to develop a proof of concept, demo or finished product. Mentors help fine-tune each idea, and a panel of professionals later evaluates each team's idea and its chances of real-world success. Participating teams can continue consulting with the Entrepreneurial Development Team at Innovate Mississippi after the event.

For more information or for volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, email Tasha Bibb at tbibb@innovate.ms. For event information and to purchase tickets, visit innovate.ms, follow Startup Weekend Mississippi events on Twitter via @SWmississippi or find it on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Fondren Renaissance Kicks Off Doo Dah Car Giveaway

The Fondren Renaissance Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of the Fondren neighborhood in Jackson, is hosting a drawing to win a 2016 Honda Civic Coupe LX-P CVT in the annual Patty Peck Honda Doo Dah Day Blue Car Giveaway. Proceeds from the event will go to the Batson Children's Hospital and Friends of Children's Hospital.

Tickets for the drawing are $20 each and are available at fondren.org. Fondren Renaissance will host ticket drawings every Tuesday and Friday through April 30 and daily drawings on May 1-3 for 10 finalists, which will lead to a grand-prize drawing at the Fondren location of BancorpSouth on May 4 during the Arts, Eats & Beats event. Stan Jones of Jackson and Eboni Leflore of Clinton have won the first two keys.

For more information, visit fondren.org or call 601-750-7503.

Else School Named a Top Business Administration Program

CEO Magazine recently recognized the Else School of Management at Millsaps College as one of the top master of business administration programs in North America and named its executive master of business administration as one of the top-tier programs around the world. Millsaps is the only Mississippi school included in the latest rankings set.

The magazine's MBA ranking system looks at a variety of fact-based criteria, including class size, price, international exposure, gender parity, international diversity and professional development.

In addition to its business administration masters programs, the Else School, which Millsaps founded in 1979, also offers a master of accountancy degree. The school has accreditation from the Association for the Advancement of College Schools of Business International and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

For more information and a full list of honorees, visit CEO Magazine's website.