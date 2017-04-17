JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Millsaps College says one of its students has been named a Truman Scholar.

Noah Barbieri, a Belden native majoring in economics, mathematics and philosophy, has been chosen as one of 62 students nationwide to receive the award.

Millsaps President Robert Pearigen says Barbieri "embodies a true passion for learning."

Barbieri says he plans to use the scholarship to seek a doctorate in economics. The junior is scheduled to graduate in 2018.

He's the second Millsaps student to ever win the award, after 2004 graduate Kenneth Townsend.

Congress created the program in 1975 to prepare leaders for careers in public service. Winners get a $30,000 scholarship, plus professional development programming.

Barbieri and other winners will be honored in May at the Harry Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence, Missouri.