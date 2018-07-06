Mississippi Governor Names Shad White as New State Auditor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is appointing an attorney who leads a conservative legal group to be the new state auditor.

Shad White has been Mississippi Justice Institute director since December. He has also been involved in Republican politics for years, including running Bryant's re-election campaign in 2015.

The 32-year-old White has never held elected office.

He succeeds Republican Stacey Pickering, who has been auditor since 2008. Pickering is resigning July 16 to become director of the Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board.

White will serve the rest of the four-year auditor's term, which ends in January 2020.

After graduating from the University of Mississippi, White was a Rhodes scholar. He later earned a law degree from Harvard.

He grew up in Jones County and lives in Rankin County.