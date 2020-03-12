April 24, 2020 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - The Molly Ringwalds 9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Faze 4 Dance Band 7 p.m.
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Proximity 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
