 April 20, 2020 - Monday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

April 20, 2020 - Monday

By Kayode Crown Thursday, March 12, 2020 10:38 a.m. CDT
0

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Shawn Colvin, Daphne Willis 7:30 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - Central MS Blues Society 7 p.m. $5

Kathryn's - Joseph LaSalla 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Chris Gill 6-10 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Support Good Journalism


Support the JFP and get a few perks along the way! Click here for more info.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »