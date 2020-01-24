City Issues Citywide Boilwater Alert

WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE

The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a water conservation advisory until further notice for all customers being served by the City of Jackson Water System. The City's primary water treatment plant, the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, is experiencing low flow to the plant which has impeded its ability to produce sufficient reserve water for the system. The system should recover as the reserve is replenished. O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants are currently working on all possible strategies to restore pressure as soon as possible.

All customers are advised to conserve water at all levels of use until adequate pressure is restored to the water system. We are asking residents to practice indoor and outdoor water conservation.

Please observe the following practices until this advisory is lifted:

· Only wash full loads of clothes

· Take showers instead of baths

· Take shorter showers than usual

· Use a broom or rake to clean off sidewalks and driveways instead of water

· Check the faucets and pipes for leaks and repair if leaking

· Do not wash cars

It is important for customers in the affected area to continue to conserve water until further notice.

RESIDENTS WILL BE NOTIFIED IMMEDIATELY WHEN THE ADVISORY IS LIFTED. For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.

MEAGAN GOSA OFFICE OF THE MAYOR

PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER/EXECUTIVE WRITER