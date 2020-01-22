 February 9, 2020 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

February 9, 2020 - Sunday

By Azia Wiggins Wednesday, January 22, 2020 1 p.m. CST
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Live Music 6 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Saxophonist Tiger Rogers 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 6 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Wellington’s - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

