February 14, 2020 - Friday

1908 Provisions - Chuck Bryan 6:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Bar 3911 - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Bonny Blair's, Brandon - Lovin Ledbeter 9 p.m.
Brandon Amphitheater - Live Music 6 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Live Music 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Genna Benna, Brandon - Live Music 7 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music 7 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music 7 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - Ally & Jazz Katz in Dining Room; Beebee's, Bark and Witchcake in Red Room 7 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
ISH - Live Music 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Offbeat - Live Music 6 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
