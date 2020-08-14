JPD Officers Indicted for Murder Present for Earlier Civilian Deaths

On Jan. 13, 2019, three Jackson police officers were sweeping the Washington Addition looking for a murder suspect when they saw George Robinson, 62, in his car, then pulled him out and started beating him in the head, including with a flashlight, witnesses said then. Within two days, he was dead from head trauma.

On Jan. 23, 2019, Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart ruled the death a homicide with the autopsy showing blunt-force-trauma to the head.

At the time, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba refused to name the three officers under investigation for Robinson’s beating and death. Now, 19 months later, a grand jury has indicted Desmond Barney, Anthony Fox and Lincoln Lampley for second-degree murder.

January 2019 was the same month that the City of Jackson released details on deaths and shootings at the hands of police officers from the previous year-and-a-half since Lumumba took office, after many months of this newspaper requesting the identities and details of those cases, resulting in a months-long debate during a series of task forces.

The cache of documents the JFP received in January 2019 showed that two of the three officers now indicted for Robinson’s murder were present for previous officer-involved killings. Records released to the Jackson Free Press show that JPD internal-affairs investigators exonerated Precinct 4 Officer Anthony Veasey in two of three separate shootings, including the Nov. 15, 2017, car chase of a man who sped through a police checkpoint at James Garfield Circle and Abraham Lincoln Drive. After the man crashed, he ran on foot with Veasey chasing him. Veasey said he thought he saw a gun and fired at him, hitting him in the leg. Dets. Lincoln Lampley and Desmond Barney corroborated his story, but did not give chase alongside Veasey, the internal investigation found.

JPD's internal-affairs division also exonerated all three men—Veasey, Lampley and Barney—in a separate June 1, 2018, shooting on Calhoun Street, close to Fortification Street.

After George Robinson’s death in January 2019, the Jackson Free Press reported that Det. Desmond Barney was working with the K-9 unit, which JPD Chief James Davis confirmed was the unit that stopped George Robinson while looking for suspects in the murder of Rev. Anthony Longino in the Washington Addition.

In October 2018, WLBT reported that Barney, Lampley and Veasey—had asked the Civil Service Commission to investigate why they had not been able to return to active duty since they were involved in use-of-force situations. That was three months before the beating of George Robinson in the Washington Addition. Their attorney demanded then that they be returned to duty.

“They’ve been cleared by every avenue that we know of that Jackson Police Department policy requires, but they’re still not returned to duty," attorney Francis Springer, who was representing the officers through the Southern States Police Benevolence Association, said then. "The City of Jackson is short enough police officers. They need everybody they can on the street. These officers are trained. They’re veteran officers, and they need to be back on the street.”

In a statement released late yesterday in response to the development, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he is committed to improving the police force in the city.

"Our administration is committed to ensuring that Jacksonians have an accountable police department," Lumumba said. "As part of our accountability process, the City of Jackson has implemented a policy to turn all cases involving officer-involved deaths over to the DA for review by a grand jury.”

"The Hinds County grand jury indictments, issued today, begin another phase of the process. In the full spirit of transparency, the administration will continue to monitor the situation and provide information to the public throughout each phase."

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens ran for the position on a reform platform, vowing in part to prosecute illegal officer-involved shootings and violence.

