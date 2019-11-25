December 6, 2019 - Friday

1908 Provisions - Chuck Bryan 6:30 p.m.
Alumni House - Gena & David Steele 7 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Mr. Sipp 8 p.m.
Bar 3911 - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Bonny Blair's Live, Brandon - Lovin Ledbeter 9 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - PJ Morton 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $5; Doug Brousseau & River City Allstars midnight $10
Genna Benna, Brandon - Live Music 7 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music 7 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music 7 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - Ally & Jazz Katz in Dining Room; Beebee's, Bark and Witchcake in Red Room 7 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Shy Perry & Bill Howl-N-Madd Perry 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.
Martin's - A Weekend of Joyfunk with CBDB (Night 1) 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Dead End Circle 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Chad Perry 5:30 p.m.; Mississippi Moonlight 8 p.m. $5; Grosshart & Gaines 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus