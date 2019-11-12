 December 6, 2019 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

December 6, 2019 - Friday

By Azia Wiggins Tuesday, November 12, 2019 12:28 p.m. CST
1908 Provisions - Chuck Bryan 6:30 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Bonny Blair's, Brandon - Lovin Ledbeter 9 p.m.

Brandon Amphitheater - Live Music 6 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Live Music 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Genna Benna, Brandon - Live Music 7 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music 7 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music 7 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - Ally & Jazz Katz in Dining Room; Beebee's, Bark and Witchcake in Red Room 7 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

ISH - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Offbeat - Live Music 6 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

