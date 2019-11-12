 December 12, 2019 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

December 12, 2019 - Thursday

By Azia Wiggins Tuesday, November 12, 2019 12:50 p.m. CST
0

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Fenian's - Live Music 9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music 11 p.m. $5

Genna Benna, Brandon - Live Music 7 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music 7 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music 7 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.

Offbeat - Live Music 6 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Support Good Journalism


Support the JFP and get a few perks along the way! Click here for more info.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »