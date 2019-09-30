10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Clinic workers, as well as Fondren residents and business owners, urged the Jackson City Council to pass an ordinance that would limit some of the protesters' activities outside Mississippi's only abortion clinic.
- The Jackson Free Press scored a transparency victory this week, at least for now, when the Hinds County Board of Supervisors provided us a list of the documents it plans to destroy.
- Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson joined other anti-abortion protesters at a special Jackson City Council meeting on Sept. 26 concerning a proposal to limit protest activities outside the state's only abortion clinic.
- Democratic Mississippi Congressman and U.S. House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson supports an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and U.S. House Rep. Steven Palazzo dismissed concerns about Trump urging the Ukraine president to launch an investigation into possible 2020 opponent Joe Biden.
- Democratic Mississippi governor candidate Jim Hood claims his opponent, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, has blocked bills to regulate vaping after receiving campaign donations from vaping companies; Reeves denies it.
- A Hinds County Chancery Court judge granted the City of Jackson a temporary restraining order against the Jackson Zoological Park after city officials claimed that the zoo was planning to illegally move animals to the McClain Lodge in Rankin County.
- The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is opening two disaster recovery centers in Mississippi to help people affected by storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding that happened in February and March.
- Federal prosecutors say Mississippi businessman Wade Ashley Walters has been indicted in one of the nation's largest health care fraud investigations for his alleged role in a scheme involving fraudulent prescriptions.
- Curtis Flowers, a Mississippi man tried six times for murder, is back in a local jail, awaiting a possible seventh trial after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Flowers' conviction in June, finding racially biased jury selection.
- A special election will be Nov. 5 in part of a Mississippi Senate district—the same day as the general election for other offices. Gov. Phil Bryant on Friday set the date to finish the Republican primary in Senate District 50 in coastal Harrison County.
Remember: Check the JFP Events planner for everything to do in the Jackson metro area. You can also add your own events (or send them to events@jacksonfreepress.com)! See JFPEvents.com
More stories by this author
Like independent media outlets around the world, the Jackson Free Press works hard to produce important content on a limited budget. We'd love your help! Become a JFP VIP member today and/or donate to our journalism fund. Thanks for considering a JFP VIP membership or one-time support.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus