Water Main Break Update

Due to 16-inch water main break caused by a contractor hitting a line, the affected areas are South Jackson and Downtown. Jackson Fire Department is on stand-by to assist Henley Young Detention Center if needed. Updates will go out when available.

Reported Outages:

Henley Young Detention Center

Wilkins ES

Whitten MS

Wingfield MS

USPS (South St)

Davita

Key ES

Jackson Animal Hospital

Peeples MS

Obama Magnet ES

CMMC/ Merritt Health

Jackson Convention Complex

JPD HQ

WLBT

Entergy

Irby Electric

Richard Wright Library