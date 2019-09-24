 Water Main Break Update | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Water Main Break Update

Photo by Daan Mooij on Unsplash

By Verbatim Press Release Tuesday, September 24, 2019 2:56 p.m. CDT
Due to 16-inch water main break caused by a contractor hitting a line, the affected areas are South Jackson and Downtown. Jackson Fire Department is on stand-by to assist Henley Young Detention Center if needed. Updates will go out when available.

Reported Outages:

Henley Young Detention Center

Wilkins ES

Whitten MS

Wingfield MS

USPS (South St)

Davita

Key ES

Jackson Animal Hospital

Peeples MS

Obama Magnet ES

CMMC/ Merritt Health

Jackson Convention Complex

JPD HQ

WLBT

Entergy

Irby Electric

Richard Wright Library

