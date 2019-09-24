Water Main Break Update

Due to 16-inch water main break caused by a contractor hitting a line, the affected areas are South Jackson and Downtown. Jackson Fire Department is on stand-by to assist Henley Young Detention Center if needed. Updates will go out when available.
Reported Outages:
Henley Young Detention Center
Wilkins ES
Whitten MS
Wingfield MS
USPS (South St)
Davita
Key ES
Jackson Animal Hospital
Peeples MS
Obama Magnet ES
CMMC/ Merritt Health
Jackson Convention Complex
JPD HQ
WLBT
Entergy
Irby Electric
Richard Wright Library
