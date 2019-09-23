Purple Dress Run, Humana Ridgeland and Mississippi Kidney Foundation Walk

Catholic Charities will host the 8th-annual Purple Dress Run starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at The District at Eastover in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness month. Catholic Charities is offering bronze, silver and gold sponsorships for participants who donate to the event.

Bronze sponsorships are $250 and cover two race registrations, along with allowing the sponsor to have their logo printed on event T-shirts. Silver sponsorships are $500 and cover one four-person team for the race. Silver sponsors can place logos on all event publications, race signage and printed advertising along with T-shirts. Gold sponsorships are $1,000 and cover an eight-person team. Gold participants can also organize a promotional tent or a meet-and-greet table at the event.

For more information, call 601-326-3758 or email julie.obrien@ccjackson.org.

Humana Ridgeland Grand Reopening

Medicare health benefit company Humana Inc. will host a grand reopening celebration and open house for its Ridgeland facility (772 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland) on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include staff-guided tours of the center, senior-focused exercise demos, health education presentations, healthy snacks, prizes and giveaways. Representatives from organizations such as the SilverSneakers Fitness Program will also be present to offer healthcare advice. Visitors will also be able to check out books from the Madison County Library Bookmobile from 10 a.m. to noon.

The remodeled Humana Ridgeland location has 1,400 additional square feet of space to house fitness, health and wellness classes, as well as a new coffee station. Humana health insurance agents will also assist members and Jackson residents with health insurance questions at the site. Humana Ridgeland also offers free fitness classes, health and wellness seminars and education classes on specific diseases.

Humana Ridgeland is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-605-5130 or visit Human's website.

Michael Rubenstein Memorial Kidney Walk

The Mississippi Kidney Foundation will host the 2019 Michael Rubenstein Memorial Kidney Walk on Saturday, Sept. 28. The 5k route begins and ends at Fondren Church (3327 Old Canton Road) and runs throughout the Fondren neighborhood. The kidney walk is named for Michael Rubenstein, a kidney transplant recipient.

Event registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 9 a.m. MKF is encouraging participants to raise or donate $50 for the walk. Walkers can specify their donations toward a specific dialysis unit or for MKF's free kidney screenings. Each participant who raises $100 or more will be eligible to enter a raffle to win $1,000, and MKF will give complementary T-shirts to all participants.

Event sponsors include Babalu, C Spire, DaVita Kidney Care, Fondren Church, Fondren Fitness, Fleet Feet, Fondren Fro-Yo, Fondren Nutrition, Gotta Go, Keesler Federal Credit Union, Madison County Journal, McDade's Market, Pentec Health, St. Dominic Hospital, St. James' Episcopal Church and Trustmark.

Miss Mississippi 2019, Mary Margaret Hyer, will perform a song at the kidney walk. She and local nephrologists will also be available for interviews. For more information, call 601-981-3611 or visit kidneyms.org.