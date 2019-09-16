October 6, 2019 - Sunday

908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Tiger Rogers 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Kathryn's - The XtremeZ Band 6 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Stace and Cassie noon-4 p.m.; V Twin 5-9 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.
Wellington’s - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
