 October 4, 2019 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

October 4, 2019 - Friday

By Nate Schumann Monday, September 16, 2019 9:36 a.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Mr. Sipp 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Genna Benna, Brandon - Live Music 7 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music 7 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music 7 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - The Sole Shakers 7 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Silver Tree Crossing 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Barry Leach 5:30 p.m.; Hairicane 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

