October 4, 2019 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Mr. Sipp 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Genna Benna, Brandon - Live Music 7 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music 7 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music 7 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - The Sole Shakers 7 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Silver Tree Crossing 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Barry Leach 5:30 p.m.; Hairicane 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
