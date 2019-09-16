 October 13, 2019 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

October 13, 2019 - Sunday

By Nate Schumann Monday, September 16, 2019 10:22 a.m. CDT
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Tiger Rogers 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Kathryn's - Bonfire Orchestra 6 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Glen and Sid noon; The Road Hogs 5 p.m.

Shucker's - Steele Heart 3:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Wellington’s - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

