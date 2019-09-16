 October 10, 2019 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

October 10, 2019 - Thursday

By Nate Schumann Monday, September 16, 2019 10:16 a.m. CDT
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Fenian's - Chris Nash 9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Chris Minter & the KJ Funkmasters 11 p.m. $5

Genna Benna, Brandon - Live Music 7 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music 7 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music 7 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Bill Temperance and Jeff 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Thomas Barnes 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Hunter and Larry 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

