Food Truck Mash-up, a food truck competition that USA Today Network first started in New Jersey in 2006, is coming to Mississippi on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Lakeshore Park (1112 North Shore Pkwy., Brandon) on the reservoir.

Visitors will be able to vote for their favorite food truck during the event and can enter raffles every hour for prizes such as free food and $20 in "Mash-Up Cash" that winners can use at the food trucks.

Participating food trucks include 30 Below Rolled Ice Cream, T&J Concessions, Stoopid Delicious, Grumpy Dave's Kettle Korn, Cousins Maine Lobster, Let's Celebrate What's Poppin, 2 For 7 Kitchen, SnoBiz, Chunky Dunks, CrunchTime Concessions, Small Time Hot Dogs, Fergndan's Wood Fired Pizza, Squeezer's Lemonade & Kettle Corn, Hog Heaven, Smokey's Meal on Wheels, Smurfey's Smokehouse and Taqueria La Reata.

"What people look forward to in Jackson for sure is the variety of food we bring to the event," T.H. Irwin, director of Food Truck Mash-up, told the Jackson Free Press. "This is our third time in Jackson after we were here in March this year, and we didn't originally plan on doing one for September, but it was so popular that we organized another. The Jackson community has responded to this event so well, and we look forward to continuing to bring more great food here."

The event is from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors who purchase early admission tickets can get in at noon. General admission is $5 per person in advance (or $3.75 per person with a four-pack) and $8 at the door. Early admission tickets are $20 per person for adults and $10 for children ages 5 to 15. First responders, active military and veterans get in free with a valid ID, and children under 5 get in free.

For more information, visit foodtruckmashup.com or find Food Truck Mash-up Jackson on Facebook.