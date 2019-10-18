BRICE: Pick Up Elijah Cummings’ Torch

A powerful voice has been silenced. His final breath swallowed in grave.

It is we the living who are left behind that must stand in his absence and speak for him. The road for a black man in America has been paved with pain since his forefathers were forced from Ivory shores and distant lands.

In America he's made a home, started revolutions and trends. His family has used their talents to define generations only to be silenced and bludgeoned in their pursuits for freedom.

Pick up the torch ...

Eyes and feet swollen, back cut open from the whips of oppression, they've led the way in the darkness, in pursuit of an America, of a home, a sanctuary for their descendants and all that dare to dream of a better tomorrow.

They've taken oaths and worn uniforms for a land that has only seen them as three-fifths of a human, little more than cattle, and their lovers have nursed babies at their bosoms that would grow to oppress their children.

Pick up the torch ...

We are the light in this darkness, we will lead a way to a better America, a better land, a better democracy if we dare put self aside for the greater good. If we dare take courage in the face of atrocities, if we dare bind together so strong no foreign influence can weigh in on our laws, compromise our rights and lead us into the depths of autocracy.

If we dare to be a nation, for ALL THE PEOPLE, let go of the fear in your hand, take heed from the journey of this man and pick up the torch.

Rest In Power, Elijah Cummings.

Talamieka Brice is a writer and artist in Jackson, Miss.