Halloween Event Roundup

Park After Dark

The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive) is partnering with the Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd.) and LeFleur's Bluff State Park to host the annual "Park After Dark" Halloween celebration on Friday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event will include a free shuttle bus to take participants between the two locations, Halloween-themed craft projects and trick-or-treating at both museums. Activities will include glow-in-the dark bowling, bubbles and hopscotch; a scavenger hunt, a monster fruit toss, a zombie Zumba dance and more.

Visitors can purchase advance tickets for $9, which allow early entry. Tickets are $10 the door. For more information, call 601-576-6000 or 601-981-5469, and visit mschildrensmuseum.com or mdwfp.com/museum.

Howlin' & Growlin' at Northpark

Northpark (1200 E. County Line Road, Ridgeland) will host its third-annual Howlin' & Growlin' pet costume contest on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Northpark will award prizes and hold drawings for door prizes throughout the event.

Registration begins at 6 p.m. and the contest begins at 6:30 p.m. The registration fee is a donation of a five-pound or larger bag of pet food to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Participants may drop off donations before the event or bring them on the night of the contest.

All pets must remain leashed and be with an adult at all times. Pets must wear I.D. tags at all times, and visitors must pick up after their pets.

For more information, call 601-863-2300 or find the event on Facebook.

Haunting of Olde Town

The City of Clinton will host the 17th-annual Haunting of Olde Towne on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will include a costume contest, candy, carnival games, a cake walk, inflatables, a pumpkin carving contest, Monster Mugshots by the Clinton Police Department and more.

Admission is $2 per person. For more information, visit clintonms.org.

Museum After Hours: Inktober

The Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.) will host the "Inktober" edition of its monthly Museum After Hours event on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The free event includes a showcase of sketchbooks and drawings from artists who participate in the museum's "31 Days, 31 Drawings" Inktober challenge. Inktober will also feature pumpkin painting in the Art Garden, a costume contest, face painting, live music, a gallery talk, food trucks, a cash bar, a Theater on the Green performance of William Shakespeare's "Macbeth" by B.L.U.E. Light Underground and more.

For information, visit msmusuemart.org.

Freak Fest Halloween Bash

Hal and Mal's (200 Commerce St.) will host its seventh-annual Freak Fest Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The event is for ages 18 and up and will feature a Halloween costume contest with cash prizes, a photo booth, a midnight balloon drop, party favors, music from DJ Rozz, Rob Roy, DJ Trix and DJ Bambino and more.

Admission is $25 for age 18 to 20 and $20 for ages 21 and up. For more information, visit halandmals.com or find the event on Facebook.

Trunk or Treat Harvest Carnival

The City of Jackson will host its trunk-or-treat event on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Jackson Police Department Training Academy (3000 St. Charles St.).

The family-friendly event is designed to promote public safety, and will include trunk-or-treating with decorated vehicles, food and craft vendors, games, live entertainment, an outdoor movie shown on a jumbo inflatable movie screen and more.

Admission is $1 per person. For more information, call 601-960-0655 or visit jacksonms.gov.

Shucker's Halloween Costume Contest

Shucker's Oyster Bar (116 Conestoga Road, Ridgeland) will host its annual Halloween costume contest on Saturday, Oct. 26. The event includes cash prizes for first- through third-place winners, with a grand prize of $1,000, as well as a $250 prize for sexiest costume. Participants must register by 11 p.m. The judging will begin at midnight. The fee to enter the contest is $15. The event will also feature music from Big Al and the Heavyweights, Spunk Monkees and Acoustic Crossroads. For more information, visit shuckersontherez.com.

Oktoberfest

Good Shepherd Lutheran School (6035 Highway 25, Brandon) will host Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event will feature games, inflatables, live music, local craft vendors, a raffle, door prizes, a silent auction, beer and German foods like bratwurst.

For more information, call 601-992-4752, email gslsoktoberfest@yahoo.com or find it on Facebook.

Tenth Annual Pumpkin Trail

The Clinton Community Nature Center (617 Dunton Road, Clinton) will host the tenth-annual Pumpkin Trail from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. The event will feature decorated pumpkins from local families, volunteers and Mississippi College nursing students, costume contests, carnival games, face painting, nature-related prizes, environmentally-friendly candy, animals from the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, Halloween crafts and more. Entry is $5 per person and free for children under age 2. Nature Center members will also receive free admission.

For more information, call 601-926-1104 or find the event on Facebook.

Dogwood Harvest Festival

Dogwood Festival Market (150 Dogwood Blvd., Flowood) will host the Dogwood Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will include harvest games with prizes, a bounce house, kettle corn and fried pork skins, free pumpkins for children, craft booths, face painting and more. For more information, call 601-919-3877, email drbgroupllc@drbgroupllc.com or find the event on Facebook.

Pumpkin Adventure 2019

The Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum (1150 Lakeland Drive) will host Pumpkin Adventure 2019 from Oct. 9-26. The event includes a hayride, milk and cookies, free pumpkins from the museum's pumpkin patch, activities at Small Town, the General Store and the Heritage Center Gallery, and more.

Admission is $8 per person, and groups of ten or more must make reservations by phone. For more information, call 601-432-4500, email msagmuseum@mdac.ms.gov or find the event on Facebook.

Treat Street at The Township

The Township at Colony Park (1107 Highland Colony Pkwy., Ridgeland) will host its annual Treat Street event on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Participating businesses will hang Treat Street signs in their window, and will offer candy, discounts and more. The event will also include a screening of "How To Train Your Dragon 3" at 6:30 p.m. in the green space in front of SummerHouse. Guests will be able to purchase food, drinks and popcorn, and pets are welcome.

Admission is $2 per person, and The Township will donate the proceeds to Madison Countians Allied Against Poverty.

For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Fit Fest Frenzy/Great Pumpkin at The Outlets

The Outlets of Mississippi (200 Bass Pro Drive, Pearl) will host the Halloween Nike Fit Fest Frenzy on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature trunk-or-treating, games, obstacle courses, a "color-een" station, face painting and more. The Metro Corvette Club of Jackson and Wicked Stangs MS will have decorated cars on site with candy for Trunk-or-Treaters.

Additionally, the outlet mall is holding its annual "Great Pumpkin" promotion until Oct. 30. Guests can take pictures with a giant pumpkin inside the food court and fill out entry forms to guess its weight, with the correct guesser receiving an Outlets gift card.

For more information, call 769-972-3000 or find the events on Facebook.

Spooky Trivia Night at Hal and Mal's

Disability Rights Mississippi is hosting Spooky Trivia Night and a "Costume Change" competition at Hal and Mal's (200 Commerce St.) on Thursday, Oct. 17 beginning at 6 p.m. DRM will also hold a raffle for a "Delta Dreams Getaway" package that will include hotel stays, museum vouchers, restaurant gift certificates and more. Participants can purchase raffle tickets up until 7 p.m. the night of the event. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Fright Night at The Hideaway

The Hideaway (5100 Interstate 55 N. Frontage Road) will host its Fright Night Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event will include a costume contest with cash prizes for best costume and sexiest costume and live music from South of 20 and Miles Flatt.

The event is for ages 18 and up, and admission is $15 per person or $10 with a college ID until 10 p.m. Guests can also rent tables for $20, but space is limited.

For more information, call 601-291-4759 or find the event on Facebook.

See more events at jfpevents.com and send your listings to events@jacksonfreepress.com.

Halloween Treats

• Nandy's Candy will have caramel apples, candied apples, chocolate pumpkins, white chocolate popcorn with candy corn and chocolate pumpkins mixed in, Halloween cookies, trick or treat bags, chocolate covered Oreos, sour gummy pumpkins, candy corn, giant cinnamon corn and more.

• Campbell's Bakery will have pumpkin-, ghost- and bat-shaped teacakes as well as Halloween-themed cupcakes and petit fours.

• La Brioche Patisserie will have pumpkin macarons and Halloween-decorated macarons.

• Broad Street Baking Co. will offer Halloween cookie kits with 12 cookies each, frosting and decorations. The bakery is also selling mini pumpkin bundt cakes.

• Heavenly Sweetz will offer a multicolored three-layer unicorn cake for Halloween complete with a witch hat decoration on top, as well as caramel and candy apples and Halloween-themed cupcakes.