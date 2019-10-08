Two Candidates for Mississippi Governor Agree to Second Debate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The two major-party nominees for Mississippi governor have agreed to a second debate.

Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood said Monday that he has accepted an invitation for Oct. 14 at WCBI-TV in Columbus. Republican Tate Reeves accepted the invitation last month.

That debate in Columbus happens four days after their first one, which is set for Thursday on the University of Southern Mississippi campus in Hattiesburg.

Constitution Party candidate Bob Hickingbottom and independent candidate David Singletary are running low-budget campaigns for governor. The general election is Nov. 5.

State law prohibits the current governor, Republican Phil Bryant, from seeking a third term.