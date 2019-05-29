 June 28, 2019 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

June 28, 2019 - Friday

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, May 29, 2019 3:12 p.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - The Chill 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Andy Tanis

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Johnie B. Sanders Blues Band featuring Ms. Iretta 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Stace and Cassie and Phil 7 p.m.

Shucker's - Hunter Gibson 3:30 p.m.; Mississippi Moonlight 8 p.m. $5; Jason Turner 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

