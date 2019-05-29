June 22, 2019 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Doug Allen Nash 8 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
CS’s - Karaoke 8 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Aaron Coker
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - The High Frequency Band 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - The Sole Shakers 7 p.m.
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Trace Hunt 2 p.m.; Temperance Babcock Trio 7 p.m.
Shucker's - 4 on the Floor 3:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Chasin Dixie 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus