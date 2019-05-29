June 21, 2019 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Doug Allen Nash 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Shaun Patterson
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Pamela Confer 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Lucky Hand Blues Band 7 p.m.
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Chris Gill and The Sole Shakers 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Sonny Duo 3:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus