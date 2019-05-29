 June 21, 2019 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

June 21, 2019 - Friday

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, May 29, 2019 12:28 p.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Doug Allen Nash 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Shaun Patterson

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Pamela Confer 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Lucky Hand Blues Band 7 p.m.

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Chris Gill and The Sole Shakers 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Sonny Duo 3:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

