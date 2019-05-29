 June 15, 2019 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

June 15, 2019 - Saturday

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, May 29, 2019 12:22 p.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Fortag 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

CS’s - Karaoke 8 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Chad Wesley

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - The Nellie Mack Project 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - May Day 2 p.m.

Shucker's - Chris Gill and The Sole Shakers 3:30 p.m.; Hairicane 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

