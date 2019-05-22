 JPD Missing Person Alert | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

JPD Missing Person Alert

By Verbatim Press Release Wednesday, May 22, 2019 5:30 p.m. CDT
The Jackson Police Department has released a missing person report for a man named Fredrick Funchess.

JPD's report states that Funchess was last seen on Gallatin Street in Jackson on April 3, 2019, and that he suffers from a condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information about Funchess should contact Detective Sammie Seal with JPD's Special Victims Unit at 601-960-1210 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

