 Mississippi Giving Away Alarms to Try to Reduce Fire Deaths | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Mississippi Giving Away Alarms to Try to Reduce Fire Deaths

Mike Chaney is the state insurance commissioner and fire marshal. He says having a smoke alarm can cut the risk of fire death in half. File Photo by Trip Burns

Mike Chaney is the state insurance commissioner and fire marshal. He says having a smoke alarm can cut the risk of fire death in half. File Photo by Trip Burns

By The Associated Press Monday, May 20, 2019 10:13 a.m. CDT
0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Fire Marshal's office is giving away smoke alarms to try to reduce fire deaths.

Mike Chaney is the state insurance commissioner and fire marshal. He says having a smoke alarm can cut the risk of fire death in half.

Twenty-five people have died in fires in Mississippi so far this year. That is a 41% increase over the same period last year. Chaney says that in at least 16 of the deaths this year, there were no functioning fire alarms.

His office last week started distributing more than 23,500 smoke alarms to city and county fire departments. The fire marshal's office will train people how to install the alarms, if needed.

The alarms were purchased with federal grants.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Support Good Journalism


Support the JFP and get a few perks along the way! Click here for more info.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »