June 8, 2019 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Bag of Donuts 8 p.m. $10
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
CS's - Karaoke 8 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Jamell Richardson midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - DoubleShotz 7 p.m.
Martin's - The Iceman Special & Peter More 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Travlin' Jane 2 p.m.; Lovin Ledbetter 7 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.; The Jason Miller Band 8 p.m. $10
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
