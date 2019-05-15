 June 8, 2019 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, May 15, 2019 10:44 a.m. CDT
0

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Bag of Donuts 8 p.m. $10

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

CS's - Karaoke 8 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Jamell Richardson midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - DoubleShotz 7 p.m.

Martin's - The Iceman Special & Peter More 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Travlin' Jane 2 p.m.; Lovin Ledbetter 7 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.; The Jason Miller Band 8 p.m. $10

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

