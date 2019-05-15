 June 7, 2019 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, May 15, 2019 10:42 a.m. CDT
Alumni House - Larry Brewer 7 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Mike Rob & The 601 Band 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Patrick Carpenter 7:30 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $5; Jamell Richardson midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - The Sole Shakers 7 p.m.

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Jason Turner Band 7 p.m.

Shucker's - Sonny Duo 5:30 p.m.; The Jason Miller Band 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

