June 7, 2019 - Friday

Alumni House - Larry Brewer 7 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Mike Rob & The 601 Band 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Patrick Carpenter 7:30 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $5; Jamell Richardson midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - The Sole Shakers 7 p.m.
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Jason Turner Band 7 p.m.
Shucker's - Sonny Duo 5:30 p.m.; The Jason Miller Band 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus