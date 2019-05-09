City of Jackson State of Emergency Proclamation

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a State of Emergency proclamation for the city at 1:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon in light of torrential rains and flash flood reports in low-lying and urban areas. The National Weather Service indicated that it is expecting 2-3 additional inches of rain to fall, and that river flooding may increase. NWS forecast the conditions to continue through Saturday, May 11.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus