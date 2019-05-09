 City of Jackson State of Emergency Proclamation | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

City of Jackson State of Emergency Proclamation

The National Weather Service indicated that it is expecting 2-3 additional inches of rain to fall, and that river flooding may increase. NWS forecast the conditions to continue through Saturday, May 11. Photo by Imani Khayyam.

By Verbatim Statement Thursday, May 9, 2019 1:42 p.m. CDT
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a State of Emergency proclamation for the city at 1:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon in light of torrential rains and flash flood reports in low-lying and urban areas. The National Weather Service indicated that it is expecting 2-3 additional inches of rain to fall, and that river flooding may increase. NWS forecast the conditions to continue through Saturday, May 11.

