 May 31, 2019 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

May 31, 2019 - Friday

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, May 8, 2019 11:51 a.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Mr. Sipp 8 p.m.

Alumni House - Jerry Brooks and Jack Beal 7 p.m.

Bonny Blair's - Luckenbach 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Larry Brewer 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Dan Confait

Georgia Blue, Madison - Andy Panas

Iron Horse Grill - Blind Dog Otis 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.

Martin's - Carry Hudson & South Jones 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Chris Gill and The Sole Shakers 7 p.m.

Shucker's - DoubleShotz 5:30 p.m.; Burnham Road 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

