May 31, 2019 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Mr. Sipp 8 p.m.
Alumni House - Jerry Brooks and Jack Beal 7 p.m.
Bonny Blair's - Luckenbach 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Larry Brewer 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Dan Confait
Georgia Blue, Madison - Andy Panas
Iron Horse Grill - Blind Dog Otis 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.
Martin's - Carry Hudson & South Jones 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Chris Gill and The Sole Shakers 7 p.m.
Shucker's - DoubleShotz 5:30 p.m.; Burnham Road 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
