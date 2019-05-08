May 30, 2019 - Thursday

1908 Provisions - Chuck Bryan 6:30 p.m.
Bonny Blair's - Travlin' Jane
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Chris Gill 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - The Corner Band 11 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Zach Bridges
Georgia Blue, Madison - Josh Hardin
Hal & Mal's - Scott Albert Johnson
Iron Horse Grill - Steve Chester 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Scott Turner Trio 6:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Hunter, Rick and Chris 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Chasin Dixie 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
