 May 30, 2019 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

May 30, 2019 - Thursday

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, May 8, 2019 11:50 a.m. CDT
0

1908 Provisions - Chuck Bryan 6:30 p.m.

Bonny Blair's - Travlin' Jane

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Chris Gill 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - The Corner Band 11 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Zach Bridges

Georgia Blue, Madison - Josh Hardin

Hal & Mal's - Scott Albert Johnson

Iron Horse Grill - Steve Chester 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Scott Turner Trio 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Hunter, Rick and Chris 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Chasin Dixie 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Support Good Journalism


Support the JFP and get a few perks along the way! Click here for more info.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »